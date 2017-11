Nov 24 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA:

* PREH ACQUIRES “EPOWER” FROM KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2017​

CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO ANNOUNCE PURCHASE PRICE.