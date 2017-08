July 3 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

* NEW CFO OF KONGSBERG

* ‍GYRID SKALLEBERG INGERØ IS APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍SKALLEBERG INGERØ JOINS KONGSBERG FROM POSITION OF CFO OF TELENOR DIGITAL BUSINESSES​

* INTERIM CFO HARALD AARØ WILL CONTINUE IN POSITION UNTIL SKALLEBERG INGERØ ASSUMES POSITION