Feb 7 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA:

* ‍KONGSBERG DEFENCE & AEROSPACE (KONGSBERG) HAS RECEIVED TWO ORDERS WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF 320 MNOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER PROGRAM​

* ‍ORDERS INCLUDE DELIVERIES OF PARTS TO APPROXIMATELY 157 AIRCRAFTS​