Oct 26 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA:

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUE NOK ‍3.28​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3.32 BILLION)

* Q3 EBITDA NOK ‍274​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 339 MILLION)

* Q3 EBITDA ‍INCLUDES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF NOK 90 MILLION​

* “‍FAST GROWTH IS NOT EXPECTED, BUT WE CONSIDER OUR GROWTH POTENTIAL TO BE SIGNIFICANT”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)