Nov 23 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* ‍PHILIPS-LED RESEARCH CONSORTIUM GETS EUR 6.3 MILLION EU GRANT​

* 4-YEAR PROJECT TO INCREASE ACCURACY OF CHARACTERIZATION OF PRIMARY BREAST AND RECTAL CANCER‍​

* GRANT TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED APPROACHES FOR PERSONALIZED CANCER TREATMENT‍​

* TO CARRY OUT RESEARCH STUDIES IN NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

* PROJECT INVOLVES SEVERAL SMES THAT HAVE DEVELOPED INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES FOR LIQUID BIOPSIES