Oct 30 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* INITIATES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 150 MILLION

* ‍SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM STARTS ON OCT 30 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE DEC 31 Source text: philips.to/2zixdB2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)