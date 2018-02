BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen FY Revenue Up At 625.8‍​ Million Euros

Feb 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE WESSANEN NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 625.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 570.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE EXPECT EBITE % OF REVENUE TO INCREASE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* FY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 36.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITE EUR ‍​10.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES NET FINANCING COSTS AROUND EUR 1.5-2.0 MILLION IN 2018

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF EUR 11-13 MILLION IN 2018

* FY EBITE EUR ‍​53.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES TAX RATE AROUND 30% IN 2018

* IN 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH OF OWN BRANDS