FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Konka Group to invest in industry fund and smart card firm, to sell stake in property unit
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 29, 2017 / 11:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Konka Group to invest in industry fund and smart card firm, to sell stake in property unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.48 million) to set up industry fund worth up to 5.0 billion yuan with partner

* Says it plans to buy 24 percent stake in smart card firm for 588 million yuan

* Says it plans to sell 49 percent stake in property unit for at least 2.9 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tpcjw0; bit.ly/2u1AU82; bit.ly/2tswslH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.