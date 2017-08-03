FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales fell 1.8 percent to $378 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to expect that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Company is increasing its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $185 million​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS guidance is being increased to $3.10 to $3.30​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to anticipate 2017 capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.