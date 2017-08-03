BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales fell 1.8 percent to $378 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to expect that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Company is increasing its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $185 million​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS guidance is being increased to $3.10 to $3.30​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to anticipate 2017 capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million​