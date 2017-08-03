FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales fell 1.8 percent to $378 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to expect that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Company is increasing its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $185 million​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS guidance is being increased to $3.10 to $3.30​

* Koppers Holdings Inc - ‍Continues to anticipate 2017 capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.