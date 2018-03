BRIEF-Korn Ferry Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

March 6 (Reuters) - Korn/Ferry International:

* KORN FERRY INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.70

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MILLION VERSUS $ 394.2 MILLION ​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $414.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 FY’18 FEE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $448 MILLION AND $462 MILLION​

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDED $0.22/SHARE OF IMPACT OF U.S. TAX ACT, INTEGRATION/ACQUISITION COSTS NET OF RELATED TAXES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: