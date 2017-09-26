FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kornit Digital sees Q317 revenue $27 mln - $28.5 mln
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 26, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Kornit Digital sees Q317 revenue $27 mln - $28.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit Digital reports preliminary results for third quarter 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $27 million to $28.5 million

* Now expects Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue to be in a range of $27.0 million to $28.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $36.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects consolidated Q3 non-GAAP operating margin to be in a range of 3.0% to 5.0% of non-GAAP revenue

* Q3 ‍revenue shortfall is attributable to a single customer, who is unable to take delivery as scheduled of a large number of systems​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.