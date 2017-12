Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: KOTIPIZZA GROUP INVESTS IN INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT CONCEPT

* ‍PLANS TO EXPAND CONCEPT INTO A RESTAURANT CHAIN USING MASTER FRANCHISING COLLABORATION MODEL​

* ‍PLANS TO OPEN FIRST NO PIZZA RESTAURANT DURING YEAR 2018 IN NORDICS​

* ‍NO PIZZA IS ESTIMATED TO BEAR NO MATERIAL IMPACT UPON FINANCIAL RESULT IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR