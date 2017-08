BRIEF-KPN Q2 adjusted EBITDA beats Reuters poll

July 26 (Reuters) - KPN:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 601‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 584 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NET INCOME EUR ‍​191 MILLION VERSUS EUR 154 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 CAPEX EUR 238 MILLION VERSUS EUR 301 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​296 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 1.63‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* OUTLOOK 2017: ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH 2016‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: CAPEX CIRCA EUR 1.15BN

* OUTLOOK 2017: FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND) GROWING

* OUTLOOK 2017: ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW VIA DIVIDEND FROM 9.5% STAKE IN TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND

* INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 11 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2017‍​

* INTENDS GROW THE REGULAR DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH ITS FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH PROFILE AFTER 2017

* EUR 3.7 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID AS AN INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 2 AUGUST 2017; EX-DIVIDEND DATE JULY 28‍​

* SEES FOR 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA C. EUR 40-50M IMPACT FROM ROAMING REGULATION‍​