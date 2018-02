Jan 31 (Reuters) - KPN:

* ‍KPN TO REAPPOINT CFO AND PROPOSES REAPPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​

* APPOINTED FOR SECOND FOUR-YEAR TERM

* TO REAPPOINT JAN KEES DE JAGER TO KPN‘S BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AS THE COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

* TO REAPPOINT DUCO SICKINGHE AND CLAUDIA ZUIDERWIJK, RESPECTIVELY AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​ Source text: bit.ly/2BFmBc0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)