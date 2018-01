Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kps Ag:

* KPS AG : PROLONGATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. LEONARDO MUSSO AS MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD (VORSTAND) UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

