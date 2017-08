Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports second quarter 2017 results

* Kraft Heinz Co - ‍ q2 net sales decreased 1.7%; organic net salesdecreased 0.9% pct

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Kraft Heinz Co - qtrly net sales $‍6,677​ million versus $6,793 million

* Q2 sales $6.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.73 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: