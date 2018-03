March 2 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co:

* KRAFT HEINZ CO SAYS CEO BERNARDO HEES’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $5.3 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* KRAFT HEINZ CO - FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF U.S. COMMERCIAL BUSINESS GEORGE ZOGHBI 'S FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $17.1 MILLION VERSUS $12.1 MILLION IN 2016‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HY3ONx) Further company coverage: