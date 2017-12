Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kraken Robotics Inc:

* KRAKEN REPORTS POSITIVE NET INCOME IN Q3

* KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC- REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WERE $1.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $0.9 MILLION

* KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC - ‍NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $0.1 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $0 IN YEAR AGO QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: