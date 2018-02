BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.17

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* QTRLY REVENUE $466 MILLION VERSUS $415.4 MILLION

* CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

* BENEFIT TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.60 FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 AS RESULT OF TAX REFORM​

* CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE REDUCING NET DEBT, EXCLUDING KFPC NET DEBT, BY APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64, REVENUE VIEW $437.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S