10 days ago
BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan
#Bonds News
July 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM

BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton corporation announces intent to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

* Kraton corp - units enter into fourth amendment to credit and guarantee agreement amending credit and guarantee agreement, dated as of january 6, 2016

* Kraton corp - company intends to borrow a new tranche of term loans denominated in euros in an aggregate principal amount equal to eur 220 million

* Kraton corp - plans to use proceeds from euro tranche borrowings to pay down a portion of existing u.s. Dollar denominated term loans

* Kraton corp - as a result of new euro tranche and repricing of usd tranche company expects to generate savings in interest expense annually

* Kraton corp - simultaneously with pay down of usd tranche, company intends to reprice then-outstanding usd tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

