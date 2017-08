June 6 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* ‍Unmanned systems division received order from u.s. government customer for 6 high performance unmanned aerial drone system aircraft​

* ‍UAVS to be delivered under this new order are produced in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility.​