Oct 6 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA

* STARTS NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ACQUSITION OF 72 PERCENT IN PROPERTY AT 179-191 WLOCLAWSKA STREET IN TORUN‍​

* PROPERTY INCLUDES WAREHOUSE AND OFFICE BUILDINGS OF C10 MILLION ZLOTY VALUE

* CO PLANS TO PAY FOR PROPERTY USING OWN FUNDS OR INVESTMENT LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)