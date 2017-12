BRIEF-Kroger Expects To Contribute About $470 Mln To Multi-Employer Pension Funds In 2017

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER - CURRENTLY NEGOTIATING AGREEMENT WITH THE TEAMSTERS FOR THE MASTER AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* KROGER CO - NEGOTIATING AGREEMENT WITH THE TEAMSTERS FOR MASTER AGREEMENT THIS YEAR WILL BE “CHALLENGING”

* KROGER CO - IN 2017, EXPECT TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $470 MILLION TO MULTI-EMPLOYER PENSION FUNDS

* KROGER- SEES ONE-TIME NON-CASH EXPENSE IN 2017 OF $350 MILLION- $500 MILLION RELATED TO SETTLEMENT OF OBLIGATIONS FOR ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS’ PENSION BALANCES Source text : (bit.ly/2jzY1lT) Further company coverage: