Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co

* In investor meeting- expect 2018 EPS to be flat or slightly grow ‍​

* In investor meeting- not seeing anything to cause us to be below $1.80 EPS‍​

* In investor meeting- expect 2018 ID sales to be stronger than 2017

* In investor meeting- expect 2018 capex of about $3 billion

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.96, revenue view $121.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)