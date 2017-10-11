FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kroger says exploring strategic alternatives for convenience store business​
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 11, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Kroger says exploring strategic alternatives for convenience store business​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance‍​ - SEC filing

* As a result of review of assets, decided to explore strategic alternatives including potential sale, of convenience store business​

* Hired Goldman Sachs & Co to identify, review and evaluate options - SEC filing‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $115.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, of 0.5% to 1.0% for remainder of fiscal 2017​‍​

* Neither Supermarket Fuel Centers nor Turkey Hill Dairy is included in review of strategic alternatives​

* Expects to generate more than $4 billion of free cash flow over the next three years ‍​

* “Restock Kroger Plan” is expected to generate $400 million in incremental operating margin by 2020‍​

* Plans to invest an incremental $500 million in human capital over next three years​

* Intends to expand its "alternative revenue streams", including driving media and advertising revenue​ Source text - (bit.ly/2ygxxyD) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.