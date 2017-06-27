FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kroger sees liquidity needs over next 12-month to range between $6 to $6.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Kroger Co-

* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion

* Kroger Co - expect 2017 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be approximately $110 million‍​

* Kroger Co - expect capital investments, excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be $3.2 to $3.5 billion for 2017

* Kroger Co - expect full-year fifo operating margin in 2017, excluding items, to decline approximately 20 to 30 basis points compared to 2016 results

* Kroger Co - for 2017, anticipate product cost inflation, excluding fuel; also expect an annualized lifo charge of approximately $80 million

* Kroger - for 2017, expect to contribute about $360 million to multi-employer pension funds Source text: (bit.ly/2thyuV2) Further company coverage:

