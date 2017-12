BRIEF-Kroger, ‍Teamsters Ratify New Labor Agreement

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER CO - ‍RATIFICATION OF A NEW LABOR AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR KROGER‘S WITHDRAWAL FROM CENTRAL STATES PENSION FUND​

* KROGER - ‍NEW LABOR AGREEMENT COVERS ASSOCIATES REPRESENTED BY IBT AT 3 DISTRIBUTION CENTERS,2 DAIRY MANUFACTURING FACILITIES OPERATED BY KROGER​

* KROGER CO - ‍KROGER AND IBT HAVE ESTABLISHED A NEW FUND, CALLED INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS CONSOLIDATED PENSION FUND

* KROGER CO - ‍TOTAL NUMBER OF ACTIVE ASSOCIATES COVERED IS ABOUT 1,800 IN NEW FUND ESTABLISHED BY KROGER AND IBT​