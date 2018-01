Jan 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* PRELIM FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 300 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 20.6 PERCENT YOY

* NOMINAL VALUE OF DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 6.41 BILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 22 PERCENT YOY

* EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 210 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 40 PERCENT YOY

* RECOVERIES FROM MANAGEMENT OF PURCHASED PORTFOLIOS IN Q4 AT 375 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 29 PERCENT YOY