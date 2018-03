Feb 28 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank Pcl:

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 22.44 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 32.30 BILLION BAHT; FY NET INTEREST INCOME 85.78 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 86.97 BILLION BAHT

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 NPLS TO LOANS RATIO INCREASED TO 4.19%

* AS AT DEC 31, 2017, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 WAS 13.42% OF RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS