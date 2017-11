Nov 13 (Reuters) - Krystal Biotech Inc

* Krystal Biotech reports that KB103 received clearance from RAC review and announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Krystal Biotech Inc qtrly loss per share $1.26‍​

* Krystal Biotech Inc - ‍Currently preparing to file an investigational drug application for KB103 in Q1 of 2018​