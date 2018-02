Feb 9 (Reuters) - KST BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* FY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES TEUR 898 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 502)

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 896 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 502 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)