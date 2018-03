March 5 (Reuters) - KT SUKUK VARLIK KIRALAMA AS:

* ISSUES LEASE CERTIFICATE WORTH UP TO 300.0 MILLION LIRA THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​

* TURKCELL UNIT SUPERONLINE ILETISIM TO BE THE FUND USER/SOURCE INSTITUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)