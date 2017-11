Nov 21 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG:

* ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE BUYS TOTAL OF 12.2 MILLION KTM INDUSTRIES-SHARES (C. 5.42% OF SHARE CAPITAL)​

* BUYS KTM SHARES ‍AT A PRICE OF EUR 4.80 PER SHARE​

* ‍PIERER KONZERNGESELLSCHAFT MBH STILL HOLDS AROUND 63.61% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF KTM INDUSTRIES AG​

* ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG HOLDS AROUND 5.42% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF KTM INDUSTRIES AG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)