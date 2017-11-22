BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong BHD posts ‍Qtrly net profit of 242.1 mln Rgt

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 5.16 billion rgt‍​

* ‍Qtrly net profit 242.1 million rgt ​

* Year ago qtrly revenue 4.54 billion rgt; year ago qtrly net profit attributable 375.1 million rgt

* Declares single tier dividend of 35 sen per share for FY ended 30 September 2017​

* “The group’s profits for the financial year 2018 should be better”

* "We expect our plantations' profit for financial year 2018 to be satisfactory"