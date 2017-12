Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHELSEA VANGUARD FUND AND PACIFIC ALLIANCE INVESTMENT FUND

* SAYS UNIT TO INVEST $176.5 MILLION IN JW CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2C7pQOB Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)