Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc :

* KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* SAYS CFO JONATHAN CHOU RESIGNED

* KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES-LESTER WONG TO FILL ROLE OF INTERIM CFO,CO WILL SEARCH FOR PERMANENT SUCCESSOR AMONG EXTERNAL & INTERNAL CANDIDATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: