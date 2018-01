Jan 26 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS LAND FOR OUT OF TOWN RETAIL IN ESKILSTUNA

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 19 MILLION​

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ESKILSTUNA MUNICIPALITY REGARDING SALE OF SKIFTINGE 1:3 PROPERTY IN ESKILSTUNA​

* ‍TRANSACTION DOES NOT AFFECT OPERATING NET AS IT CONSISTS PURELY OF LAND​