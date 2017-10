Oct 25 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* Q3 PROFITS FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK ‍​276 MILLION VERSUS SEK 269 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE SEK ‍​ 571 MILLION VERSUS SEK 603 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ANNUAL COST FOR STAFF AND ADMINISTRATION IS ESTIMATED TO DROP TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 200 MILLION BY 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)