Dec 8 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN RENTS OUT 1 400 SQ.M IN KISTA ONE

* HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH SANDVIK COROMANT OF 1 400 SQ.M. IN PROFILE PROPERTY KISTA ONE

* LEASE AGREEMENT WILL RUN FOR FIVE YEARS WITH ACCESS TO NEW OFFICE PREMISES 1ST OF SEPTEMBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)