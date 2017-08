July 15 (Reuters) - Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it received verdict from Nanchang City Intermediate People's court, regarding the lawsuit filed by two elevator companies

* According to verdict, the co was requested to return 200,000 yuan, pay related interest of 56,567.78 yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/h9HrST

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)