BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings shareholders to transfer stake in three firms to co

Feb 7(Reuters) - Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s indirect controlling shareholder plans to transfer 70 percent stake in a Beijing-based investment management firm to the co

* Says a Lhasa-based wholly owned unit of the indirect controlling shareholder will transfer a 25 percent and a 70 percent stake in Beijing-based fund management firm and asset management firm to the co respectively

* Says no payment in the transfer

