Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kure Technologies Inc:

* KURE TECHNOLOGIES - HAS DISPOSED OF AGGREGATE 26,500 COMMON SHARES OF CAPITAL OF ONENERGY INC

* KURE TECHNOLOGIES - SHARES WERE DISPOSED FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5,367.58 AT AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF $.20255