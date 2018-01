Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 9.5 million shares of its common stock, representing 24 percent of outstanding, during the period from Dec. 25, 2017 to Jan. 26, 2018

* Share repurchase price is 25.44 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xasia4

