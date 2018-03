March 2 (Reuters) - Kuuhubb Inc:

* KUUHUBB REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KUUHUBB INC - QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED TO US$6.3 MILLION, UP 123% FROM REVENUE EARNED DURING PREVIOUS QUARTER

* KUUHUBB INC - QTRLY ‍NET OPERATING LOSS WAS $1.1 MILLION DOWN FROM NET OPERATING LOSS OF $1.8 MILLION FROM PRIOR QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)