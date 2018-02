Feb 14 (Reuters) - KUWAIT NATIONAL CINEMA COMAPNY:

* FY NET PROFIT ‍ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 10.2 ​MILLION DINARS VERSUS 9.3 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 17.9 ​MILLION DINARS VERSUS 18.6 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 55 FILS PER SHARE FOR 2017