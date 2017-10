Aug 13 (Reuters) - ARZAN FINANCIAL GROUP FOR FINANCING AND INVESTMENT:

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 1.6 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 5.4 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5.4 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )