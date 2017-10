Sept 26 (Reuters) - KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING :

* TO ENTER INTO DEAL THROUGH CO‘S UNITS AND ASSOCIATES TO BUY 20 PLOTS IN HESSAH AL MUBARAK PROJECT FOR 119 MILLION DINARS

* SAYS FINANCING FOR PURCHASE DEAL OF 119 MILLION DINARS WILL BE DONE FROM LOCAL BANKS AND PERSONAL FUNDINGS

* SAYS CO WILL HOLD 36 PERCENT OF TOTAL LAND OF HESSAH AL MUBARAK PROJECT