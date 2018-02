Feb 15 (Reuters) - KUWAIT AND MIDDLE EAST FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO:

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHODERS 587,490 DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 5.2 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 3.2 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 3.2 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO