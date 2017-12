Dec 14 (Reuters) - KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE:

* UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AL-KHAIR NATIONAL TO BUY 53.2 MILLION SHARES OR 29.5 PERCENT STAKE IN HEAVY ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES AND SHIPBUILDING COMPANY (HEISCO)

* INITIAL AUCTION PRICE AS PER AGREEMENT TO BE 320 FILS PER SHARE‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2C3EvFO) Further company coverage: )